Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Pavlensky Transferred to Psychiatric Hospital After Setting Bank of France on Fire
2 hours ago Russian Actress Faces Backlash for Harvey Weinstein Comments
4 hours ago Human Rights Law Firm to Defend Telegram in Government Encryption Row
Russia
Russian Actress Faces Backlash for Harvey Weinstein Comments
Business
Human Rights Law Firm to Defend Telegram in Government Encryption Row
Russia
Russia Prepares to Blacklist Five 'Undesirable' U.S. Media Outlets
Russia
Theater Director Serebrennikov's House Arrest Extended in Fraud Hearing
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Pavlensky Transferred to Psychiatric Hospital After Setting Bank of France on Fire

Oct 18, 2017 — 12:40
— Update: 12:46

Pavlensky Transferred to Psychiatric Hospital After Setting Bank of France on Fire

Oct 18, 2017 — 12:40
— Update: 12:46
Pyotr Pavlensky / Nikerichev Andrei / Moskva News Agency

Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital by French authorities after an act of arson against the Bank of France, French media outlet Le Figaro reported Wednesday.

The artist was arrested on Monday night in Paris after setting the Bank of France on fire. His partner and accomplice Oksana Shalygina uploaded photographs of the scene with Pavlensky’s caption denouncing “bankers (who) assumed the place of the monarchs” and calling for the “great French Revolution.”

See also: Pavlensky: Russia's Performance Artist Provocateur

Pavlensky’s partner will remain in custody on charges of intentional damage to property belonging to the Bank of France, Le Figaro reports.

Pavlensky has gained a reputation in Russia for his series of visceral anti-Kremlin stunts that included wrapping himself in barbed wire on the Red Square and burning down the front doors of the Russian Federal Security Services building.

Facing what he claimed to be false sexual allegations, Pavlensky fled Russia with his partner and two daughters in January. In May, France granted them granted political asylum.

Related
Russia
Council of Europe Says Navalny Should Be Allowed to Run for President
Russia
One Quarter of Russians Believe Protests Could Break Out Before Elections Next Year
Moscow
Last Address Commemorates American Executed During Soviet-Era Repressions
Moscow
Moscow Authorities Bar Navalny Rallies on Putin’s Birthday
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+