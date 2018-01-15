Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter

Siberia is living up to its reputation as one of the world’s coldest regions with bone-chilling temperatures recorded on Monday.
Social media accounts from Russia’s northeastern Sakha republic showed thermometers dipping below minus 60 degrees Celsius and people taking selfies of their ice-covered eyelashes and facial hair.
Despite the frigid weather, locals were filmed plunging into icy water in a tradition that usually takes place on the eve of Epiphany, the remembrance of the baptism of Jesus, on Jan. 19.
Local emergency services have been put on alert to look out for fires caused by heating appliances and utility failures, the Interfax news agency reported.
Moscow was spared the Sakha Republic’s fate, with a balmy minus 4 degrees Celsius and scattered snow showers recorded on Monday.
The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth, minus 94.7 degrees Celsius, was set in Antarctica in 2010 The Guardian reported.
Stay warm, folks!