News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
6 hours ago Russia Prepares Sanctions in Retaliation for Olympics Doping Ban
7 hours ago Russian Environmentalist’s Beating Tied to Medvedev’s Alleged Mansion
Meanwhile…
Russian Carjacker Flees Snowball-Throwing Traffic Cops
Meanwhile…
Russian Daredevil Survives Jump From Balcony With Parachute
Meanwhile…
Sun Finally Rises After 40 Days of Darkness in Northern Russia
Meanwhile…
Halo Left in the Sky After Putin’s Visit, Baffling Locals
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter

Jan 15, 2018 — 17:32
— Update: 17:50

Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter

Jan 15, 2018 — 17:32
— Update: 17:50
Anastasia Gruzdeva / Instagram @anastasiagav

Siberia is living up to its reputation as one of the world’s coldest regions with bone-chilling temperatures recorded on Monday.

Social media accounts from Russia’s northeastern Sakha republic showed thermometers dipping below minus 60 degrees Celsius and people taking selfies of their ice-covered eyelashes and facial hair.  

Despite the frigid weather, locals were filmed plunging into icy water in a tradition that usually takes place on the eve of Epiphany, the remembrance of the baptism of Jesus, on Jan. 19.  

Local emergency services have been put on alert to look out for fires caused by heating appliances and utility failures, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow was spared the Sakha Republic’s fate, with a balmy minus 4 degrees Celsius and scattered snow showers recorded on Monday.

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth, minus 94.7 degrees Celsius, was set in Antarctica in 2010 The Guardian reported.

Stay warm, folks!

Related
Meanwhile…
Russian Carjacker Flees Snowball-Throwing Traffic Cops
Meanwhile…
Sun Finally Rises After 40 Days of Darkness in Northern Russia
Meanwhile…
Halo Left in the Sky After Putin’s Visit, Baffling Locals
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+