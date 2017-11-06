Paradise Papers Claim Ties Between Sanctioned Russian Firm and Trump Associate

A member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has financial ties to a Russian firm partly owned by sanctioned oligarchs and the alleged son-in-law of President Vladimir Putin, a massive leak of offshore documents known as the Paradise Papers reveals.

Current and former officials in Trump’s orbit are under scrutiny for connections to Kremlin-linked entities, with investigators probing whether Trump or his 2016 campaign aides colluded with Russia to secure the presidency.

Russia-financed "trolls" are believed to have bought several thousands of ads on social media websites to stir unrest ahead of the presidential vote.

The report covers 13.4 million offshore financial documents by Bermuda-based law firm Appleby. The leak was reviewed by 96 media partners in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the group that previously also published the Panama Papers.

The leaked documents show that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross holds a stake in a shipping giant that received millions of dollars from a gas and petrochemical firm connected to Putin’s inner circle.

The firm, Sibur, is partly-owned by Kirill Shamalov, who is reportedly married to Putin’s youngest daughter, and two sanctioned oligarchs, according to details published Sunday.