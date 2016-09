Passengers who wish to buy tickets for Moscow's Aeroexpress online or via mobile app will soon be required to provide passport data, the service announced on its website Wednesday.



The move is set to comply with Ministry of Transport regulations aimed at increasing the safety of passengers traveling by rail. The additional step will only slightly increase the time it takes to buy a ticket, “but will significantly increase the safety of the trip,” said Aeroexpress CEO Alexei Sorokin.



Moscow's Aeroexpress train service links the capital's three major airports with the city center. Passengers will still be able to buy Aeroexpress tickets at standard terminals located at either end of the three Aeroexpress routes without providing passport data. When using the website, other forms of government-issued identification will also suffice in lieu of an international passport. Al data will be safeguarded, the company pledged.