Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire
28 minutes ago Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts
1 hour ago Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency
Meanwhile…
Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts
Meanwhile…
Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV
Meanwhile…
After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home
Meanwhile…
Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies, Forgets to List Putin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire
28 minutes ago Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts
1 hour ago Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire

Feb 27, 2017 — 19:58
— Update: 20:00

Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire

Feb 27, 2017 — 19:58
— Update: 20:00

The pacific nation of Kiribati has rejected a proposal to construct an “alternative Russia” on the territory of three of its unoccupied islands.

The unusual plan came from millionaire Anton Bakov, a former Russian parliamentarian who now leads the obscure Russian Monarchist Party, the Lenta.ru news site reported. The eccentric politician offered to invest around $350 million in Kiribati in return for the right to resurrect the Russian Empire there.

Bakov promised to develop the three islands he would rent from the impoverished nation. He planned to build an airport, a seaport, a solar energy station, hospitals, schools, and even the University of the Russian Empire.

Nonetheless, on Feb. 24, a special government commission on foreign investment rejected the proposal. The stumbling block appears to have been Bakov's request for temporary sovereign rights over the islands.

The millionaire presented the plan as more of a technical restoration of the Russian Empire than colonization of the Pacific.

“The equatorial climate doesn't suit the Russian people...” he told the Guardian. As a result, “the number of Russian's living on the islands will likely be one to two percent.”

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

2 hours ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

28 minutes ago

Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

4 hours ago

After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home

4 hours ago

Siberian Police Accidentally Advertise Russia's Online Drug Trade

5 hours ago

Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site

6 hours ago

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

28 minutes ago

Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

4 hours ago

After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home

28 minutes ago

Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

4 hours ago

After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

28 minutes ago

Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

4 hours ago

After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home

4 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
4 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 11 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

3 days, 4 hours ago
Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

4 hours ago

Siberian Police Accidentally Advertise Russia's Online Drug Trade

5 hours ago

Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site

6 hours ago

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

1 day ago

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

1 day ago

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

1 day ago

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

2 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

see more

2 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

3 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

2 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

New issue — 11 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
5 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
5 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

7 hours ago

Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

7 hours ago

Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings

9 hours ago

Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya

1 day ago

Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight

3 days ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies, Forgets to List Putin

3 days ago

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

Mon. Feb. 27

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

7 hours ago

Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold

7 hours ago

Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings

9 hours ago

Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya

1 day ago

Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight

3 days ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies, Forgets to List Putin

3 days ago

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

4 hours ago

Siberian Police Accidentally Advertise Russia's Online Drug Trade

5 hours ago

Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site

6 hours ago

Top Kremlin Official to Oversee Dance School for Putin's Daughter

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

3 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

Christ Versus Satire

4 days ago
The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

3 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali

ZILART Hall
to Mar. 15

On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat ...

Most Read

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+