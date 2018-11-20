News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 20 2018 - 11:11

Over 900 Children Killed in Russia From Crimes in 2018, Investigators Say

Roman Pimenov / Interpress / TASS

Russian investigators said more than 900 children have been killed in crimes committed this year, while emergency officials estimate that more than 300 children have died in fires.

“In only nine months this year, 917 children died from criminal assault,” the Investigative Committee said in an online statement commemorating the UN’s Universal Children’s Day on Tuesday.

Read More
Why Russian Tragedies Are Doomed to Repeat (Op-ed)

Fires have killed 311 children this year, breaking a three-year trend in which children's deaths were in decline, Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev said on Monday.

He named reckless handling, leaving children unattended and parents’ alcohol abuse as the leading causes of more than 110,000 fires in 2018.

Addressing 11,675 underage victims of crimes, the Investigative Committee stressed the importance of “not just investigating a crime, but also helping the child overcome the tragedy and continue to lead a full life without fear.”

Almost half of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 17, and 3,640 were between 11 and 14 years old.

Russian Detainee Handcuffed to Radiator by Police Dies After Pipe Explosion
News
Oct. 31 2018
Russian Detainee Handcuffed to Radiator by Police Dies After Pipe Explosion
Russian Police Chiefs Charged With Gang Rape of Female Colleague
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russian Police Chiefs Charged With Gang Rape of Female Colleague
Man Suspected of Stealing 18 Tons of Chocolate to Pay off Debt, Russian Police Say
Meanwhile…
Nov. 02 2018
Man Suspected of Stealing 18 Tons of Chocolate to Pay off Debt, Russian Police Say

Latest news

Russia-Backed Move to Curb Powers of Chemical Weapons Watchdog Fails
News
Nov. 20 2018
Russia-Backed Move to Curb Powers of Chemical Weapons Watchdog Fails
Hepatitis Outbreak Shuts Down Popular Moscow Expat Den Starlite Diner
News
Nov. 20 2018
Hepatitis Outbreak Shuts Down Popular Moscow Expat Den Starlite Diner
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors
News
Nov. 20 2018
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs

News

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

Meanwhile…

Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports

News

Moscow Named in World's Top 10 'Best' Cities

Sign up for our weekly newsletter