Over $240,000 Donated to Kemerovo Red Cross in Wake of Fire Tragedy

The Red Cross has collected 14 million rubles ($245,000) in donations for the families of the victims of the deadly shopping mall fire in Russia’s coal-producing region of Kemerovo.

Forty-one children are thought to be among the 64 people killed in the fire that swept through the Winter Cherry shopping center in Kemerovo on Sunday. Russia’s top investigator told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that a short-circuit is among the leading theories of the tragic incident.