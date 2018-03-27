News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 27 2018 - 13:03

Over $240,000 Donated to Kemerovo Red Cross in Wake of Fire Tragedy

Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

The Red Cross has collected 14 million rubles ($245,000) in donations for the families of the victims of the deadly shopping mall fire in Russia’s coal-producing region of Kemerovo. 

Forty-one children are thought to be among the 64 people killed in the fire that swept through the Winter Cherry shopping center in Kemerovo on Sunday. Russia’s top investigator told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that a short-circuit is among the leading theories of the tragic incident.

Read More
The Kemerovo Shopping Mall Fire: What We Know So Far

The Russian Red Cross announced on Monday that it had started fundraising for the families of the fire’s victims. 

Some 14 million rubles had been donated as of early Tuesday, the deputy head of the Red Cross in Siberia and the Urals, Yelena Malakhova, told The Moscow Times. 

Regional officials have also started to raise funds for the families of the victims on their official website. The government has pledged to pay the victims’ families 1 million rubles in compensation.

Latest news

Russia Declares Day of Mourning After at Least 64 Killed in Kemerovo Fire Tragedy
News
March 27 2018
Russia Declares Day of Mourning After at Least 64 Killed in Kemerovo Fire Tragedy
U.S. Timed 'Emotionally Deaf’ Diplomat Expulsions to Kemerovo Tragedy, Says Russian Ambassador
News
March 27 2018
U.S. Timed 'Emotionally Deaf’ Diplomat Expulsions to Kemerovo Tragedy, Says Russian Ambassador
Furious Locals Demand Resignations After Shopping Mall Fire Kills at Least 64 in Siberia
News
March 27 2018
Furious Locals Demand Resignations After Shopping Mall Fire Kills at Least 64 in Siberia

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox