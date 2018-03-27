Over $240,000 Donated to Kemerovo Red Cross in Wake of Fire Tragedy
Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency
The Red Cross has collected 14 million rubles ($245,000) in donations for the families of the victims of the deadly shopping mall fire in Russia’s coal-producing region of Kemerovo.
Forty-one children are thought to be among the 64 people killed in the fire that swept through the Winter Cherry shopping center in Kemerovo on Sunday. Russia’s top investigator told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that a short-circuit is among the leading theories of the tragic incident.
The Russian Red Cross announced on Monday that it had started fundraising for the families of the fire’s victims.
Some 14 million rubles had been donated as of early Tuesday, the deputy head of the Red Cross in Siberia and the Urals, Yelena Malakhova, told The Moscow Times.
Regional officials have also started to raise funds for the families of the victims on their official website. The government has pledged to pay the victims’ families 1 million rubles in compensation.