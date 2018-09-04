Over 1,000 Election Candidates Have Criminal Records, Media Reports

Nearly 1 out of every 50 candidates running in Russia’s regional elections this weekend reportedly has a criminal record for theft, assault or hooliganism, according to an investigation by the RBC news website ahead of upcoming elections.

Voters go to the polls on Sept. 9 to vote for more than 3,700 regional and municipal representative positions. Observers expect a low turnout against a backdrop of unpopular government plans to raise the population’s retirement age.

Almost 1,200 of the 52,200 candidates who filed paperwork to run in the election have a criminal record, the RBC news website reported Monday, citing election data.

Of the candidates with convictions, one in five were convicted for theft, and about one in 10 for various types of assault and hooliganism.

Some 62 percent of the candidates indicated in their filing forms that their records have been expunged, while 17 percent said they have either been amnestied, pardoned or appealed their conviction. One in five did not indicate if their records were removed, RBC said.