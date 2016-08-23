Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
16 minutes ago Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
47 minutes ago Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
2 hours ago Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
Business
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
Business
Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Business
Hang in There: With No Money to Index Pensions, Russian Leaders Look to Make One-Time Payment
Business
Russian Bank VEB Plans Krasnodar Paper Factory

Unpaid Russian Miners Declare Hunger Strike

Aug. 23 2016 — 12:08
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:21

Unpaid Russian Miners Declare Hunger Strike

Aug. 23 2016 — 12:08
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:21
Dmitry Groshkin / Vedomosti

Over 100 miners in southern Russia’s Rostov region are staging a hunger strike over unpaid wages, the TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

The miners, who work for the bankrupt Kingcoal mining group, began their hunger strike after going several months without pay, TASS reported.

“We have started our hunger strike today in order to receive 100 percent of the wages we are owed, which has grown over a year and a half,” a representative for the hunger strike initiative group told TASS.

More than 2,200 workers are owed over 300 million rubles ($4.6 million), according to the initiative group representative. There are 120 workers signed up to hunger strike, with 64 of them having notified the local prosecutor’s office.

Four mines under Kingcoal’s jurisdiction are bankrupt, with some miners working in extremely dangerous conditions, TASS reported.

“The mines need to be closed down but that requires billions of rubles. The Almanznya mine holds equipment and administrative buildings worth almost 200 million rubles ($3 million) but that’s not enough to plug the shortfall in wages,” the workers' representative said.

A criminal case was opened this month against Vladimir Pozhidaev, the general director of the Kingcoal group, on charges of abuse of authority and non-payment of salaries, TASS reported.

According to law enforcement, under his management the group’s debt rose to 1 billion rubles ($15 million) while he has taken money from company accounts for personal use, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

Related
Russia
Workers at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome On Strike ... Again
Russia
Deadly Explosions Raise Questions over Russian Mining Safety
Russia
Salary Payment Problems Abound in Russia's Chechen Republic
Russia
3 Dead After Mine Explosion in Ural Mountains
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

5 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in ...

16 minutes ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

47 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

3 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

16 minutes ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

47 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

16 minutes ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

47 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
22 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
22 hours ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

see more

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of ...

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
3 days, 23 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

2 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

3 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

5 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Shares for Russian state-owned bank Sberbank have reached record highs after the company announced skyrocketing second quarter profits. ...

21 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

5 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Shares for Russian state-owned bank Sberbank have reached record highs after the company announced skyrocketing second quarter profits. ...

21 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

2 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud
The son of a Russian Duma deputy has been found guilty of cyber fraud by a U.S. court ...

3 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...
23 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Getting Wet the Russian Way
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
23 hours ago

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live ...

21 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

21 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

22 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

22 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness

23 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs

23 hours ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating ...
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week ...
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
1 day ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey

With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey ...

Most Read

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+