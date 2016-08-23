Unpaid Russian Miners Declare Hunger Strike

Over 100
miners in southern Russia’s Rostov region are staging a hunger
strike over unpaid wages, the TASS news agency reported Tuesday.
The miners,
who work for the bankrupt Kingcoal mining group, began their hunger
strike after going several months without pay, TASS reported.
“We have
started our hunger strike today in order to receive 100 percent of
the wages we are owed, which has grown over a year and a half,” a
representative for the hunger strike initiative group told TASS.
More than
2,200 workers are owed over 300 million rubles ($4.6 million),
according to the initiative group representative. There are 120
workers signed up to hunger strike, with 64 of them having notified
the local prosecutor’s office.
Four mines
under Kingcoal’s jurisdiction are bankrupt, with some miners
working in extremely dangerous conditions, TASS reported.
“The mines
need to be closed down but that requires billions of rubles. The
Almanznya mine holds equipment and administrative buildings worth
almost 200 million rubles ($3 million) but that’s not enough to
plug the shortfall in wages,” the workers' representative said.
A criminal
case was opened this month against Vladimir Pozhidaev, the general
director of the Kingcoal group, on charges of abuse of authority and
non-payment of salaries, TASS reported.
According
to law enforcement, under his management
the group’s debt rose to 1
billion rubles ($15 million) while
he has taken money from company accounts for personal use, the
Kommersant newspaper reported.