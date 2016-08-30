Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

Over 100 Russian athletes have appealed to compete in the upcoming Paralympic Games, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) announced Tuesday.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned the Russian team from participating in the Games following reports of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport.

Russia reacted with indignation, claiming the ban was “cruel and inhumane” as well as being politically motivated.

Out of Russia’s 266 Paralympic athletes, more than 100 have appealed to the IPC to be judged individually, RPC Vice President Pavel Rozhkov said, according to a statement on the committee's website.

Athletes claim they have been tested for doping outside of the Russian system and found “clean.”



Athletes representing team sports — sitting volleyball, goalball and five and seven a side football — have not appealed, Rozhkov added.