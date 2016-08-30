Russia
Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

Aug. 30 2016 — 13:07
— Update: 13:07

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

Aug. 30 2016 — 13:07
— Update: 13:07

Over 100 Russian athletes have appealed to compete in the upcoming Paralympic Games, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) announced Tuesday.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned the Russian team from participating in the Games following reports of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport.

Russia reacted with indignation, claiming the ban was “cruel and inhumane” as well as being politically motivated.

Out of Russia’s 266 Paralympic athletes, more than 100 have appealed to the IPC to be judged individually, RPC Vice President Pavel Rozhkov said, according to a statement on the committee's website.

Athletes claim they have been tested for doping outside of the Russian system and found “clean.”

Athletes representing team sports — sitting volleyball, goalball and five and seven a side football — have not appealed, Rozhkov added.

The Paralympic Games begin Sept. 7 in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

3 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
3 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 5 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

4 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
4 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

