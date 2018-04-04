News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 04 2018 - 10:04

Over 100 People Fled Chechnya Since Anti-Gay Crackdown, LGBT Network Says

Peter Kovalyov / Inerpress / TASS

More than 100 gay and bisexual Chechen men and women have fled the country to escape persecution based on their sexual orientation in the past year, a leading Russian LGBT rights group has said.

An investigative newspaper report last year alleged that Chechen authorities had detained and tortured over 100 gay men. The St. Petersburg-based LGBT Network claimed in the summer of 2017 that at least 200 gay people were held in secret prisons throughout the mostly Muslim region, where many may have been beaten and electrocuted.

Read More
Russian LGBT Group Alleges Killings of Gay Men in Chechnya

“The Network’s activists evacuated 119 people from the region and accommodated the survivors in shelters located in the central part of Russia,” it said in its updated report on LGBT persecution in the North Caucasus published Tuesday.

Thirty-six people suffered “abusive treatment” in secret prisons, the LGBT Network said, citing testimonies that, according to the NGO, proves the abuses were “directed by the highest officials in Chechnya.” 

The NGO said it is continuing to document reports of detentions in Chechnya on the grounds of sexual orientation.

“The officers of the law continue visiting the houses of some previously detained survivors to learn if they stayed or left the region,” the report says.Chechnya’s strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov denies that human rights are flouted in the region. 

His spokesman has said there could be no attacks on gay men because there were no gay men in the republic.

Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead
News
March 07 2018
Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead
Kadyrov Says ‘Strong Winds’ Downed Security Services Helicopter in Chechnya
News
March 08 2018
Kadyrov Says ‘Strong Winds’ Downed Security Services Helicopter in Chechnya
Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'
News
March 30 2018
Russia Bans Popular LGBT Website for 'Propaganda of Nontraditional Sexual Relations'

Latest news

Russia Launches Missile Tests in Baltic Sea, Forcing Partial Closure of Airspace
News
April 04 2018
Russia Launches Missile Tests in Baltic Sea, Forcing Partial Closure of Airspace
Half of Russian PhD Students Want to Move Abroad
News
April 04 2018
Half of Russian PhD Students Want to Move Abroad
Britain Blasts Russian Proposal to Join Salisbury Investigation at Emergency Meeting
News
April 04 2018
Britain Blasts Russian Proposal to Join Salisbury Investigation at Emergency Meeting

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox