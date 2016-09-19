Outsiders Trying to 'Destabilize Russia' Boosted United Russia to Election Victory, Says Putin

"Outside attempts to destabilize Russia" contributed to a landslide victory for United Russia in Sunday's parliamentary elections, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a government meeting on Monday, Putin said that the results were a response from Russian voters to “external pressures” being placed on the country.



Russians have long chosen stability when faced with difficult situations, the president said.



“United Russia has achieved a good result against a background of fairly large economic and social difficulties, such as the reduction of citizens' income in real terms," Putin said.



“The election results are good, but this is only a show of faith on the part of our people. We should now continue our work from here,” he said.



Sunday's elections saw an expected landslide victory for the ruling United Russia party, who expanded their majority in the State Duma. Turnout across the country stood at 47 percent, the lowest in Russia's post-Soviet history.



