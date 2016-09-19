Russia
6 minutes ago Parnas Leader Kasyanov Bows Out of Russian Presidential Elections
7 minutes ago Outsiders Trying to 'Destabilize Russia' Boosted United Russia to Election Victory, Says Putin
1 hour ago Russia's Top Gay News Website Banned
Outsiders Trying to 'Destabilize Russia' Boosted United Russia to Election Victory, Says Putin

Sep. 19 2016 — 17:31
— Update: 17:39

Outsiders Trying to 'Destabilize Russia' Boosted United Russia to Election Victory, Says Putin

Sep. 19 2016 — 17:31
— Update: 17:39
Kremlin Press Service

"Outside attempts to destabilize Russia" contributed to a landslide victory for United Russia in Sunday's parliamentary elections, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a government meeting on Monday, Putin said that the results were a response from Russian voters to “external pressures” being placed on the country.

Russians have long chosen stability when faced with difficult situations, the president said.

United Russia has achieved a good result against a background of fairly large economic and social difficulties, such as the reduction of citizens' income in real terms," Putin said.

“The election results are good, but this is only a show of faith on the part of our people. We should now continue our work from here,” he said.

Sunday's elections saw an expected landslide victory for the ruling United Russia party, who expanded their majority in the State Duma. Turnout across the country stood at 47 percent, the lowest in Russia's post-Soviet history.


Russian Elections 'Far From Free and Fair,' Say Monitors

1 hour ago

Russia's parliamentary elections were “far from truly free and fair,” the independent election monitoring group Golos reported Monday. The elections had saw substantial improvements on 2011, but the country still faced a “long and difficult ...

2 days ago
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
2 days ago

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as little more than an exercise in managed representation, in fact they indicate attempts to modify the relationship between the state and society, although ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
22 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

2 days ago

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped vessel. He has been doing it for the past decade.

2 days ago

Expeditions for Those Who Only Think They’ve Seen Russia
Rodney Russ, a native of New Zealand, offers something extra. The founder of “Heritage Expeditions,” Russ takes foreigners all over Russia’s Far East on personal tours in a specially equipped vessel. He has been doing it for the past decade.

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

I love lists of "untranslatable" words. Just once I'd like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, ...

2 days ago

Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

2 days ago

Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's ‘Secret Dacha,’ But Records Show Otherwise

2 days ago

Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate

2 days ago

Work of WADA Hackers in 'World's Interest,' Says Putin

3 days ago

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up

3 days ago

Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
3 days ago
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last week.
Volvo CEO: Selling Russians the Self-Driving Cars of the Future
3 days ago
Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of autonomous driving with ...
Live Blog: Russians Vote in Duma Elections
20 hours ago
Russians head to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect 450 deputies to the State Duma, the ...
