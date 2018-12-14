News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Dec. 14 2018 - 17:12

Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters

Nail Fattakhov / TASS

The mayor of the Siberian city of Chelyabinsk has said that the air quality in his city was better than in Paris, during a protest organized by environmentalists against rising smog levels. 

The Chelyabinsk region ranked second to last in the environmental rating of Russian regions published by the environmental Green Patrol organization. Earlier this month, officials in Chelyabinsk warned residents of unfavorable meteorological conditions in the atmosphere after smog hit the city. On Wednesday, four factories in the city were told to stop all emissions by Russia’s federal natural resources service in an attempt to clear up the smog.

Read More
More Than 16 Mln Russians Are Breathing Polluted Air

“Have you been to Paris lately? Do you have any idea what the ecology is like there?” Chelyabinsk’s mayor Vladimir Elistratov asked angry protesters who organized a visit to the mayor’s office Friday.

"I’m asking because our situation isn’t the worst in the world," he was cited as saying by the Govorit Moskva radio station.

Commenting on Elistratov words, Chelyabink’s Ecology Minister Sergei Likhachev told the ratio outlet that he knows “many cities with worse ecology than Paris,” citing Beijing as an example.

Likhachev, however, stressed that “this does not mean anything [as] we live in Chelyabinsk,” adding that local authorities were striving to ensure clean air for the city.

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring
News
Dec. 12 2018
How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring


Latest news

Russian Hospital Torched After Anti-Corruption Investigation
News
Dec. 14 2018
Russian Hospital Torched After Anti-Corruption Investigation
Russia Unexpectedly Hikes Interest Rate as Inflation Risks Mount
News
Dec. 14 2018
Russia Unexpectedly Hikes Interest Rate as Inflation Risks Mount
Russia Moves to Raise Legal Drinking Age to 21
News
Dec. 14 2018
Russia Moves to Raise Legal Drinking Age to 21

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Meanwhile…

Ex-Science Teachers Busted in Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab in Russia

News

U.S. Rules Out Military Response to Russia-Ukraine Naval Escalation, Official Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter