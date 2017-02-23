OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader
Police outside Moscow have detained Oleg Melnikov, the leader of Russia’s “Anti-Slavery Movement,” and another activist on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.
Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali
On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more
Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...
Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before
Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more