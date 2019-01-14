News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Jan. 14 2019 - 15:01

Orthodox Church Says It Won’t Budge on Date of Russian Christmas

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

The Russian Orthodox Church has said it has no plans to move the date Christmas to Dec. 25 in line with other Christian churches.

Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar, which celebrates the birth of Christ on Jan. 7. Some Russian officials, including the firebrand leader of the LDRP Vladimir Zhirinovsky, have previously called for Russians to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 as dictated by the Gregorian calendar.

Read More
The Crisis in the Orthodox Church and the Battle for Slavic History (Op-ed)

“We don’t know exactly what day of the calendar year the Lord Jesus Christ was born, and the dates of the holidays are chosen rather arbitrarily,” Russian church spokesman Metropolitan Hilarion said in an interview with state-run television this weekend.

Changing the date of Christmas would require shifting “the entire church calendar,” Hilarion told Rossia 24 on Saturday, and that, “Our church people won’t accept this.”

“I will repeat: the Russian Orthodox Church has no intentions whatsoever to change the church calendar.”



Latest news

Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
News
Jan. 15 2019
Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
News
Jan. 15 2019
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds
News
Jan. 15 2019
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

News

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

News

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

Opinion

Putin's Retirement Plan Depends on Belarus (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter