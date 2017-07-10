Opposition May Benefit From ‘Crisis’ Hitting Russian Political Parties

Russian political parties have been in a state of deepening crisis since parliamentary elections in 2016, the Citizens Initiatives Committee led by former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Monday.

Except for the ruling United Russia party, Russian political parties have had difficulty identifying nominees to run in elections, a copy of the committee’s report obtained by the Vedomosti newspaper claimed.

“In the run-up to elections [last fall], many parties didn’t hold public campaigns, except for during municipal elections in Moscow,” the report said. “Some parties either folded or fell into political obscurity.”