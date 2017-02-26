Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight
20 minutes ago
The release came after a delay of several days as court paperwork made its way to penal colony in western Siberia
Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture
90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
3 days agoRussian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more