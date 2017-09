A police officer has been gunned down and two assailants killed during a shootout in the restive North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited a local law enforcement source as saying Monday.



The incident took place in the city of Kaspiysk on the Caspian Sea’s western coast, 20 kilometers south of Dagestan’s capital of Makhachkala.



The attack is the third deadly assault on law enforcement officials this year, RIA Novosti says.