Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll

Russia’s Infamous ‘Troll Factory’ Is Now Posing as a Media Empire
11 hours ago
A Russian news website has revealed how ‘troll factory’ rebranded itself as a network of legitimate news sites. But hasn’t quite abandoned its old ways.
MacMillan’s Lungs as staged by Marat Gatsalov.
In Duncan MacMillan’s play a conversation about starting a family is folded into concerns about the state of the planet, interlacing the personal and the global. Directed by Marat Gatsalov. Read more
Bright Spaces: Russian Metro Stations, Theaters, Palaces
A ballet by Minkus based on Cervantes’ novel about the adventures of a country gentleman who sets out to right the world’s wrongs. Read more