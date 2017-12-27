News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Facebook Blocks Kadyrov’s Accounts Over U.S. Sanctions
4 hours ago Russia Discloses Cabinet Ministers’ Salaries for the First Time
4 hours ago Russia Claims U.S. Is Training Hundreds of Terrorists in Syria
News
Facebook Blocks Kadyrov’s Accounts Over U.S. Sanctions
News
Russia Discloses Cabinet Ministers’ Salaries for the First Time
News
Russia Claims U.S. Is Training Hundreds of Terrorists in Syria
News
Russia 2017 in Photos
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

One Dead in Moscow Candy Factory Hostage Shootout

Dec 27, 2017 — 11:31
— Update: 11:46

One Dead in Moscow Candy Factory Hostage Shootout

Dec 27, 2017 — 11:31
— Update: 11:46
Sergei Karpov / TASS

One person has been killed in a shootout at a candy factory in southeastern Moscow, with reports of an ongoing hostage situation. 

Police have cordoned off the building of the Menshevik plant in Lyublino district, the Moskva news agency reported Wednesday. It cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying the shooting took place because of a property dispute. 

“One person fell victim to the shooting, three others were wounded,” a law enforcement source told the state-run TASS news agency.   

An unspecified number of hostages are being held by the suspect, who is reportedly armed with a semi-automatic rifle, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. 

The radio station Business FM reported that it was able to get in touch with Menshevik’s director, Ilya Averyanov, by phone. 

“My plant was seized with the use of fake documents, they have ruined me,” Averyanov is cited as saying. 

“I have a service weapon and used it in defense today. Unfortunately, I believe I shot one to death." 

Reports claim that a Moscow arbitration court was due to hear the plant’s bankruptcy claim on Jan. 18, 2018. 

“If I stay alive, I will fight to the end," Averyanov said.

Related
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Water Pipe Explosion Leaves 600,000 Muscovites Without Heating
News
Moscow Metro Expands Sales of Colorful Payment Bracelets
News
Russian Police Uncover 'Telephone Terrorism' Ring
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+