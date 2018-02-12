One Day After Deadly Moscow Plane Crash, Russian Helicopter Crash Kills 2

Two people were killed when a transport helicopter crash-landed in Siberia, a day after a passenger jet crashed in Moscow, killing all 71 people on board.

No cause has yet been determined regarding the deadly Saratov Airlines crash on Sunday, which crashed minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport. Investigators said the Antonov An-148 airliner was intact upon impact in a village outside Moscow, after which the aircraft exploded.

Two crew members of the Mi-8 transport helicopter died in Monday’s crash-landing in a remote part of the Russian region of Tomsk, the regional administration said in an online statement.

The helicopter, belonging to a local private airline, crash-landed while transporting a patient, the administration said.

Four people have been transported to the nearest town for hospitalization, the Tomsk regional emergency service reported.

A hospital spokesperson told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that two people have been admitted in critical condition, while two other victims sustained moderate injuries.