News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 12 2018 - 17:02

One Day After Deadly Moscow Plane Crash, Russian Helicopter Crash Kills 2

Anton Novoderzhkin / TASS

Two people were killed when a transport helicopter crash-landed in Siberia, a day after a passenger jet crashed in Moscow, killing all 71 people on board.

No cause has yet been determined regarding the deadly Saratov Airlines crash on Sunday, which crashed minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport. Investigators said the Antonov An-148 airliner was intact upon impact in a village outside Moscow, after which the aircraft exploded.

Two crew members of the Mi-8 transport helicopter died in Monday’s crash-landing in a remote part of the Russian region of Tomsk, the regional administration said in an online statement.

The helicopter, belonging to a local private airline, crash-landed while transporting a patient, the administration said.

Four people have been transported to the nearest town for hospitalization, the Tomsk regional emergency service reported.

A hospital spokesperson told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that two people have been admitted in critical condition, while two other victims sustained moderate injuries.

Read More
What Caused the Deadly Plane Crash Outside Moscow?
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
News
Feb. 07 2018
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
127 Passengers Stranded in Russian Cruise Ship Stuck in Sea of Ice
News
Feb. 08 2018
127 Passengers Stranded in Russian Cruise Ship Stuck in Sea of Ice

Latest news

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube
News
Feb. 12 2018
Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube
Russian Opposition Party Warns of Political Repression and Torture Ahead of Elections
News
Feb. 12 2018
Russian Opposition Party Warns of Political Repression and Torture Ahead of Elections
Moscow Crime Rate Hits Decade Low, Prosecutors Say
News
Feb. 12 2018
Moscow Crime Rate Hits Decade Low, Prosecutors Say

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Meanwhile…

Russia’s Answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch in Memes

Moscow in your inbox