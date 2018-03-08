On Women’s Day, Putin Applauds Russian Women for ‘Taking Care of Homes and Children’

Women’s Day is a national holiday in Russia and one of the most important public holidays inherited from the Soviet period.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian women on International Women’s Day Thursday by reciting a Soviet-era poem and saying “Woman is the kind and serene figure in every man’s life.”

Who We Should Really Be Congratulating on Women’s Day (Op-ed)

“Only women can create a welcoming atmosphere at work and at home, take care of our homes and children every day and be a moral example to them,” the president said according to a Kremlin statement.

“We are happy to have such a wonderful occasion to express again our deep respect for you, our enchantment with your beauty and tenderness.”

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thanked women “for always being by our side.”

“We want you to be tired less, and smile more,” he said.