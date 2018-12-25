News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 25 2018 - 12:12
By Reuters

Olympic Biathlon Legend Shipulin Retires as Russian Biathlon Remains Under Scrutiny

Anton Shipulin (Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS)

Russian biathlete Anton Shipulin, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the men's 4x7.5 km relay, announced his retirement on Tuesday as Russian biathlon remains under increased scrutiny.

"I have made a very serious decision to end my professional career," Shipulin, who also won bronze in the 4x7.5 km relay at the 2010 Vancouver Games, said at a press conference in Moscow.

"There are several reasons but the main one is that we weren't invited to the 2018 Olympics."

The 31-year-old was not among the four Russian biathletes cleared by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at this year's Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Read More
Austria Investigating Russia's Biathlon Team Over Doping

Russia was formally banned from this year's Olympics as punishment for alleged state-sponsored doping at the Sochi Games, but the IOC invited a number of Russian athletes with no history of doping to compete as neutrals.

Shipulin's announcement comes less than two weeks after Austrian police visited the Russian national team at a Biathlon World Cup event in the town of Hochfilzen over possible doping violations.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) later announced that Austrian authorities were investigating five biathlon officials and five athletes from Russia over possible doping-related offences during the 2017 World Championship.The IBU charged four Russian biathletes with anti-doping rule violations in November, but Shipulin was not among them.

World Athletics Body Rules to Uphold Doping Ban Against Russia
News
Dec. 04 2018
World Athletics Body Rules to Uphold Doping Ban Against Russia
Austria Investigating Russia's Biathlon Team Over Doping
News
Dec. 13 2018
Austria Investigating Russia's Biathlon Team Over Doping
Russia's Mutko Resigns as Football Union Head
News
Dec. 19 2018
Russia's Mutko Resigns as Football Union Head


Latest news

Russia, Belarus Decry Loss of ‘Brotherly Trust’ Ahead of Summit
News
Dec. 25 2018
Russia, Belarus Decry Loss of ‘Brotherly Trust’ Ahead of Summit
Russia Appoints Economy Official to Head Statistics Agency
News
Dec. 25 2018
Russia Appoints Economy Official to Head Statistics Agency
Seasons’ Greetings From Duma Deputy Poklonskaya, on a Horse
Meanwhile…
Dec. 25 2018
Seasons’ Greetings From Duma Deputy Poklonskaya, on a Horse
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

Sign up for our weekly newsletter