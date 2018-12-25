Olympic Biathlon Legend Shipulin Retires as Russian Biathlon Remains Under Scrutiny

Russian biathlete Anton Shipulin, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the men's 4x7.5 km relay, announced his retirement on Tuesday as Russian biathlon remains under increased scrutiny.

"I have made a very serious decision to end my professional career," Shipulin, who also won bronze in the 4x7.5 km relay at the 2010 Vancouver Games, said at a press conference in Moscow.

"There are several reasons but the main one is that we weren't invited to the 2018 Olympics."

The 31-year-old was not among the four Russian biathletes cleared by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at this year's Pyeongchang Winter Games.

