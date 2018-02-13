‘Olympic Athletes From Russia’ Win First Curling Medal in Russian History
Curlers Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Neutral-flagged athletes from Russia claimed the country's first Olympic medal in curling when Anastasia Bryzgalova and husband Alexandr Krushelnitsky won bronze in the mixed doubles on Tuesday.
Bryzgalova and Krushelnitsky secured an 8-4 win over Norway’s Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten in South Korea earlier in the day.
“We came here to win an Olympic medal and today we managed to do this and we're very happy," Bryzgalova was cited as saying by the Olympics website.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated the husband-wife pair on the “first Olympic medal in the history of Russian curling” on Twitter.
Canada and Switzerland will face off later in the day to compete for the mixed doubles curling gold.