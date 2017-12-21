News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
23 hours ago Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
1 day ago Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
1 day ago Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
News
Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
News
Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
City
Christmas Lighting Around Moscow
News
Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Oligarch in 'Trump Dossier' Named Russian Businessman of 2017

Dec 21, 2017 — 13:31
— Update: Dec. 21 2017 — 11:44

Oligarch in 'Trump Dossier' Named Russian Businessman of 2017

Dec 21, 2017 — 13:31
— Update: Dec. 21 2017 — 11:44
Mikhail Fridman / Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Mikhail Fridman has been named businessman of the year by Forbes Russia after investing over $5 billion in foreign companies, a record for Russian businessmen in 2017. 

Fridman is the co-founder of the Luxembourg-based LetterOne investment fund and Alfa Bank, one of Russia’s biggest commercial banks.

Read more: Russian Investors Sue Firm Behind 'Trump Dossier'

A dossier published by Buzzfeed earlier this year accused Fridman of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections on President Vladimir Putin’s orders. The oligarch, alongside two fellow investors, filed defamation suits against the news website and the investigation firm that compiled it. 

"It's total nonsense. Not only in substance but in form," Fridman said about the dossier in an interview with Forbes Magazine earlier this year. 

The businessman said he hopes to restore his business reputation with the lawsuit, though he told Forbes that the proceedings could take up to three years. 

“The West has a very simplistic view of Russia, just as Russia has about the West," he said.

“Russia means oligarchs, and all oligarchs are agents of the Kremlin.” 

This year, LetterOne purchased a British health food chain for $2.3 billion and invested $3 billion in a private equity firm. 

Forbes named Fridman this year's seventh-richest Russian businessman with a fortune of $14.4 billion.

Related
News
Virgin Launches Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia
Business
Russia's Optimistic GDP Projections Fall Shy of Targets
Business
Russia’s Top 5 Business Stories This Week
Business
Russia’s Top 3 Business Stories This Week
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+