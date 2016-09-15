Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
29 minutes ago Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden
1 hour ago Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections
2 hours ago Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
Business
Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices
Business
Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020
Business
Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber
Business
Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

Sep. 15 2016 — 15:21
— Update: 15:51

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

Sep. 15 2016 — 15:21
— Update: 15:51
Drpepperscott230 / Pixabay

Russian oil companies could shift the cost of new tax proposals onto consumers, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday.

Planned hikes to the Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) — where a company is taxed based on the amount of oil, gas, or other mineral extracted — are set to come into force in 2017.

The Russian Finance Ministry plans to gain 238 billion rubles ($3.7 billion) by increasing the base rate of severance tax on oil from 473 rubles ($7.20) up to 1,392 rubles ($21.30) per ton of oil. Export duties on oil are also set to increase, providing state coffers with another 55 billion rubles ($484 million), Kommersant reported.

Meanwhile, the government had planned to lower excise rates on gasoline and diesel from 1 million rubles ($15,340) and 529,000 rubles ($8,115) per ton, to 743,000 ($11,398) and 509,000 rubles ($7,808) per ton respectively. The move would have cost the treasury 200 billion rubles ($3 billion).

Oil companies are now asking that the lower excise rates be scrapped to offset rises to the MET, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Wednesday.

Excise tax on gasoline has increased by 3 rubles ($0.04) a liter in 2016. Gasoline consumption in Russia fell in 2015 for the first time in 15 years.

Gasoline prices are predicted to grow by 5-6 percent, according to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), Kommersant reported.

Related
Business
Russia's Ruble Falls as Oil Price Tumbles
Business
Russian Oil Prices Drop 50% in 2015
Opinion
No Oil Price Recovery in Sight
One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

6 hours ago

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary ...

1 hour ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

2 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

4 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center

5 hours ago

Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports

5 hours ago

Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices

7 hours ago

Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

2 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

4 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center

1 hour ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

2 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

4 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
1 day ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 day ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; New Zealander's Far East

20 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

20 hours ago

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it all up. Investigators said that they had discovered 8.5 billion rubles ($123 million) in foreign currency during searches in vehicles ...

20 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

20 hours ago

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it all up. Investigators said that they had discovered 8.5 billion rubles ($123 million) in foreign currency during searches in vehicles and apartments linked to Dmitry Zakharchenko, a senior police officer ...

20 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

20 hours ago

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it all up. Investigators said that they had discovered 8.5 billion rubles ($123 million) in foreign currency during searches in vehicles and apartments linked to Dmitry Zakharchenko, a senior police officer in charge of fighting ...

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets than they needed to service their debt abroad.

see more

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year ...

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. ...

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling ...

New issue — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; New Zealander's Far East
Moscow's Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bairam)
2 days, 18 hours ago
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the hajj pilgrimage by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels and cows to commemorate Prophet ...

5 hours ago

Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports

5 hours ago

Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices

7 hours ago

Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means ...

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

16 hours ago

Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down
Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee and one of Russia’s top law enforcement officers, will step ...

21 hours ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020
Russia's flagship national airline, Aeroflot, will be excluded from the government's privatization plans until at least 2020. “The ...

16 hours ago

Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down
Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee and one of Russia’s top law enforcement officers, will step ...

21 hours ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020
Russia's flagship national airline, Aeroflot, will be excluded from the government's privatization plans until at least 2020. “The ...

5 hours ago

Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports
Millions of dollars linked to a top Russian anti-corruption cop in offshore bank accounts could have been stashed ...

5 hours ago

Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices
Deputy head of the Finance Ministry Maxim Oreshkin has warned that it is too early to “rejoice” over ...
3 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
3 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

21 hours ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

23 hours ago

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber

23 hours ago

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections

23 hours ago

Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data

1 day ago

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

1 day ago

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade
2 days ago
Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.
The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade
2 days ago
Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ...
Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
1 day ago
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to ...

Most Read

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+