Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
14 minutes ago Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space
1 hour ago Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite
3 hours ago Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal
Russia
Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space
Russia
Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal
Russia
One in Six Working Russians Can't Provide for Their Family
Russia
Protests in Russia’s Far East Reveal the Dangers of Overcentralization (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite

Oct 31, 2017 — 16:40
— Update: 16:40

Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite

Oct 31, 2017 — 16:40
— Update: 16:40
Footy Headlines Twitter

Recently leaked pictures of the official World Cup match ball suggest it was designed after the U.S. Telstar communications satellite.

The ball, which also named after the satellite, will be unveiled Nov. 9, according to the state-run TASS news agency, but pictures of it leaked on Twitter as early as last week.

The Telstar 18 ball, designed by Adidas, is named after a line of U.S. communications satellites, the first of which was launched in 1962. The satellite allowed for the transmission of data, telephone calls and the first transatlantic television feed.

Resembling the satellite’s dark solar panels on a round white body, the official 2018 World Cup ball has a mainly white, seamless base with a black and grey pattern on top. According to its creators, the ball is a modern take on the original Telstar satellite.

Meanwhile, the name continues the tradition of Adidas-made footballs called Telstar, starting with the 1968 European Football Championship. The Telstar Elast model was the official ball of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, while Telstar Durlast was one of the official balls used at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

During the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, the matches were played with a red-patterned ball called Krasava.

The 2018 World Cup takes place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

Related
Russia
St. Petersburg to Regulate Hotel Prices for UEFA Euro 2020
Russia
Moscow to Spend $14.3M on Wi-Fi Hotspots Ahead of World Cup
World
First Round of World Cup Russia Ticket Sales About to Close
Russia
Kaliningrad Mayor Says Residents Should Leave City During World Cup Matches
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+