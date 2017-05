The number of people living in Russia with HIV rose by more than 5 percent last year, new data has revealed.

Some 1.1 million people in Russia were registered as HIV positive in 2016, said Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the Moscow-based Federal Center for Fighting AIDS.

He said that the total number of people living with HIV made up between 0.6 and 1 percent of the Russian population as a whole.