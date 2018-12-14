Number of Imprisoned Russians Hits Historic Low, Prison Officials Say
Yuri Tutov / TASS
The number of people incarcerated in Russia has reached a historic low, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has said.
Russia has the 4th largest prison population in the world and the 17th largest incarceration rate, according to The World Prison Brief.
Read More
Russia Registers 'Made in Prison' Trademark
There are currently an estimated 467,000 people locked up in Russian prisons, FSIN’s press service was cited as saying by Interax Friday.
In 2013, the number stood at 588,000.
“In the modern history of Russia, this is the smallest number of convicts serving their sentences in correctional facilities,” FSIN said in a press release cited by Interfax.
Latest news
Meanwhile…
Dec. 14 2018
News
Dec. 14 2018
News
Dec. 14 2018