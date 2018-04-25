News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 25 2018 - 10:04

Russian Novichok Developer Hospitalized Following Car Accident

Vladimir Uglev

Vladimir Uglev

Twitter / @the_ins_ru

One of the developers of a military-grade nerve agent that Britain says was used to poison a former double agent has reportedly been hospitalized after being hit by a car.

Vladimir Uglev was one of the Soviet scientists involved in the development of a Novichok-class lethal agent that London says almost killed ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last month.

Russia denies any involvement and accuses Britain of fabricating the incident to stoke anti-Russia hysteria. The poisoning set off a series of mutual diplomatic expulsions.

Read More
U.S. and EU Countries Expel Russian Diplomats in Coordinated Response to Ex-Spy's Poisoning

The retired Soviet scientist told The Bell on Wednesday he had been hit while crossing the street close to his home near the Black Sea resort town of Anapa on Tuesday.

Uglev says he was hospitalized with head and foot injuries and is recovering.

Yulia Skripal Declines Russian Help But Embassy Doubts Statement
News
April 12 2018
Yulia Skripal Declines Russian Help But Embassy Doubts Statement
Former Russian Spy Skripal Poisoned by Nerve Agent at Front Door, Police Say
News
March 29 2018
Former Russian Spy Skripal Poisoned by Nerve Agent at Front Door, Police Say
Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning
News
March 26 2018
Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning

Latest news

World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Business
April 25 2018
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Meanwhile…
April 25 2018
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Russian Mother’s Murder Acquittal Is ‘Unprecedented’ Says Lawyer
News
April 25 2018
Russian Mother’s Murder Acquittal Is ‘Unprecedented’ Says Lawyer

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox