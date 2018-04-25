Russian Novichok Developer Hospitalized Following Car Accident

One of the developers of a military-grade nerve agent that Britain says was used to poison a former double agent has reportedly been hospitalized after being hit by a car.

Vladimir Uglev was one of the Soviet scientists involved in the development of a Novichok-class lethal agent that London says almost killed ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last month.

Russia denies any involvement and accuses Britain of fabricating the incident to stoke anti-Russia hysteria. The poisoning set off a series of mutual diplomatic expulsions.