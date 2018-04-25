Russian Novichok Developer Hospitalized Following Car Accident
Vladimir Uglev
Twitter / @the_ins_ru
One of the developers of a military-grade nerve agent that Britain says was used to poison a former double agent has reportedly been hospitalized after being hit by a car.
Vladimir Uglev was one of the Soviet scientists involved in the development of a Novichok-class lethal agent that London says almost killed ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last month.
Russia denies any involvement and accuses Britain of fabricating the incident to stoke anti-Russia hysteria. The poisoning set off a series of mutual diplomatic expulsions.
The retired Soviet scientist told The Bell on Wednesday he had been hit while crossing the street close to his home near the Black Sea resort town of Anapa on Tuesday.
Uglev says he was hospitalized with head and foot injuries and is recovering.