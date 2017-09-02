Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
26 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
1 hour ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
Russia
After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

'Not Electing a Pope’ — Why Was Smoke Coming Out of Russia’s San Francisco Consulate?

Sep 2, 2017 — 14:02
— Update: Sep. 04 2017 — 07:19

'Not Electing a Pope’ — Why Was Smoke Coming Out of Russia’s San Francisco Consulate?

Sep 2, 2017 — 14:02
— Update: Sep. 04 2017 — 07:19
Screenshot Twitter

Plumes of black smoke coming out of Russia’s San Francisco consulate on Friday fueled rumors that Russian diplomats were burning documents after being forced to leave the property.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday ordered Russia to vacate its San Francisco consulate and scale back activities at annexes in Washington D.C. and New York by Saturday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that U.S. security services were planning on searching the San Francisco premises, including diplomats’ living premises, calling it a violation of diplomatic immunity guaranteed by the Geneva Convention.

A day before the deadline, black smoke was seen coming out of the chimney at the San Francisco building, setting off theories that consulate staff was burning paperwork.

In a tweet, the San Francisco fire department said “everything is okay,” adding the building — which it referred to as an embassy — “had a fire alarm NOT A FIRE."

Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, slammed the reports of a fire at the embassy calling it part of an anti-Russian information campaign, going “beyond sadism."

The smoke was the result of activities to “preserve the building,” including “closing the windows, lowering the curtains, cutting off the water, turning off the lights, closing the doors, throwing away the garbage,” among other activities, she said.

Reports of the fire quickly led social media users to share an official picture of the San Francisco consul general Sergei Petrov, sitting next to a smoldering fireplace.

CNN also cited a Russian official as saying: “No need to worry. They are not electing a Pope.”

Related
Russia
After U.S. Orders Consulate Closure, Lavrov Warns It 'Takes Two to Tango'
Russia
Russian Consulate in San Francisco Shutters Ahead of U.S. Deadline
Russia
Trump Personally Ordered Russian San Francisco Consulate Closure
Russia
Russia Reacts to the Closure of Its San Francisco Consulate
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+