Norwegian Court Upholds Decision to Detain Russian Suspected of Spying

A Russian detained in Norway on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities at the Norwegian parliament can be held for two weeks, a Norwegian court ruled on Wednesday.

The Borgarting Court of Appeals said there was evidence that Mikhail Bochkaryov had collected information from computer and wireless networks at the parliament last week, upholding adecision by a lower court.

Assurances by the Russian Embassy in Oslo that he would not leave the country without permission if released were insufficient, it added.

"It is not probable that the suspect acted alone," it said.