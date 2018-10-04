Norway Extends Detention of Russian Suspected of Spying

A court in Norway extended the detention of a Russian citizen suspected of spying at the Norwegian parliament for another two weeks on Thursday, despite Moscow's protests, his lawyer said.

The Russian foreign ministry has demanded that Norway lifts "the absurd charges" and releases Mikhail Bochkaryov, whom it identified as a staff member of the Russian parliament's upperhouse.

"My client disagrees with the decision, and has already appealed it to the higher court," his Norwegian lawyer, Hege Aakre, told Reuters.

The Oslo District Court has not yet confirmed the extension in its official communications.

Bochkaryov was detained on Sept. 21 at the Oslo airport before a flight out of the country after attending a seminar on digitalization at Norway's parliament, Stortinget.