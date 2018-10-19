News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 19 2018 - 13:10
By Reuters

Norway to Free Russian Spying Suspect

Mikhail Bochkaryov (FREDERIK HAGEN / EPA / TASS)

Norway is to release a Russian man held on suspicion of spying, police tweeted on Friday.

Mikhail Bochkaryov was detained on Sept. 21 at Oslo airport as he was about to fly out after attending an international seminar on digitalization in Norway's parliament.

He has denied any wrongdoing and the Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Norway drop "the absurd charges" and release Bochkaryov, whom it identified as a member of staff in the Russian parliament's upper house.

Norway's Police Security Service (PST) had originally sought to extend his detention, but the Oslo District Court on Thursday rejected the request, triggering an immediate appeal by prosecutors.

Read More
https://themoscowtimes.com/news/norways-arrest-russian-spy-suspect-absurd-embassy-says-62974

On Friday, PST withdrew its appeal and said Bochkaryov would be released, although it did not offer further explanation.

It was not clear whether the police would drop the case, which had prompted authorities briefly to take several printers out of service near the seminar venue in parliament, and to seal off the foreign affairs and defense committee's meeting room, one floor below.

PST did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Russian Company to Award Salisbury Poisoning Suspects With Trademark for Chemicals Production
Meanwhile…
Sept. 19 2018
Russian Company to Award Salisbury Poisoning Suspects With Trademark for Chemicals Production
Russia Summons Swiss and Dutch Envoys Over Spying Allegations
News
Sept. 19 2018
Russia Summons Swiss and Dutch Envoys Over Spying Allegations
The Real Point of Russian (and Soviet) Jokes (Op-ed)
Opinion
Sept. 21 2018
The Real Point of Russian (and Soviet) Jokes (Op-ed)

Latest news

White House Temporarily Lifts Sanctions on Russia’s Space Chief for U.S. Visit
News
Oct. 19 2018
White House Temporarily Lifts Sanctions on Russia’s Space Chief for U.S. Visit
Russia and Uzbekistan Start Work on Nuclear Power Plant
News
Oct. 19 2018
Russia and Uzbekistan Start Work on Nuclear Power Plant
Snowden Says He Doesn't Feel Safe Living in Russia
News
Oct. 19 2018
Snowden Says He Doesn't Feel Safe Living in Russia
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Deputy’s Wife Shoots Twerking Video on Highway, Sparking Mass Traffic Delays

News

At Least 18 Killed in Shooting at Crimean College

News

In Ingushetia, Russia’s Smallest Region, Protests Are Reaching a Boiling Point

Meanwhile…

Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute

Meanwhile…

Russian Poet Mayakovsky Was the First Rapper, Culture Minister Claims

Sign up for our weekly newsletter