Norway Detains Russian Man Over Suspected Illegal Intelligence Activities
The Parliament of Norway (ZeroOne / Flickr)
The Norwegian police has detained a Russian citizen on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities, police said on Sunday.
The man was detained at Oslo airport on Friday night and would be held for two weeks due to the risk of destruction of evidence, police told Reuters.
The man had attended a seminar this week on digitalization in the Norwegian Parliament.
Latest news
News
Sept. 25 2018
Meanwhile…
Sept. 24 2018
News
Sept. 24 2018