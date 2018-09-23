News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Sept. 23 2018 - 22:09
By Reuters

Norway Detains Russian Man Over Suspected Illegal Intelligence Activities

The Parliament of Norway (ZeroOne / Flickr)

The Norwegian police has detained a Russian citizen on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities, police said on Sunday.

The man was detained at Oslo airport on Friday night and would be held for two weeks due to the risk of destruction of evidence, police told Reuters.

The man had attended a seminar this week on digitalization in the Norwegian Parliament.

