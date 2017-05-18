Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
17 seconds ago North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East
2 hours ago Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports
15 hours ago Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets
Russia
Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets
World
Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks
World
Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting
Business
Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
17 seconds ago North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East
2 hours ago Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports
15 hours ago Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East

May 18, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 12:54

North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East

May 18, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 12:54

A North Korean cruise ship has docked in the Russian port of Vladivostok as part of a new ferry service between the two countries.

Tourists desperate to take a trip to Pyongyang will be able to take the Mangyongbong ship once a week to the port of Rajin.

Guests will be able to spend the 9-hour journey in the ship's restaurant, bar or sauna.

Read More: North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadiu

The Mangyongbong, which was used to ferry goods between Japan and North Korea until 2006, will also carry cargo and North Korean laborers.

"The new service has been heralded as a boost to economic cooperation and tourism," between North Korea and Russia, the Reuters news agency reported Thursday, citing North Korea's KCNA state news outlet. 

Related
Russia
Russian TV to Trump: It’s Over. We’re With Kim Jong-un Now
Meanwhile…
A Russian Newspaper's North Korean Native Advertising

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

17 hours ago

Ukraine has banned Russia’s largest social networks and online services. But it probably won’t further damage relations or IT markets

2 hours ago

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

15 hours ago

Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

17 hours ago

Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

19 hours ago

Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

21 hours ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

22 hours ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

2 hours ago

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

15 hours ago

Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

17 hours ago

Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

2 hours ago

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

15 hours ago

Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

17 hours ago

Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would “take to ...

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would “take to ...

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would “take to ...

Dance

The Bright Stream

Thu. May. 18 Sun. Jul. 02
Bolshoi Theater / New Stage
06:00 p.m.

Dmitry Shostakovich’s ballet depicts the meeting of city-bred Soviet artists with the workers of a collective farm in Kuban. Choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

15 hours ago

Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

17 hours ago

Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

6 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
6 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — today

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

1 day ago

News and Openings

1 day ago

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

1 day ago

News and Openings

1 day ago

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

1 day ago

News and Openings

1 day ago

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

2 days, 21 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

19 hours ago

Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

21 hours ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

22 hours ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

1 day ago

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the Russian state amid reports of government pressure to give up company data.

see more

1 day ago

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the Russian state amid reports of government pressure to give up company data.

1 day ago

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.

1 day ago

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the Russian state amid reports of government pressure to give up company data.

New issue — today

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
6 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
6 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

22 hours ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion

1 day ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

1 day ago

Monorail to Disappear From Moscow's Skies

2 days ago

Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

2 days ago

Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions

Thu. May. 18

More events
Doc Inside Out Theater
Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, conductor Sergei Polyanichko Concert
The Blue Stocking Gig
Eraserhead Cinema
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Cinema
Ugo Rondinone. Your Age and My Age and the Age of the Rainbow Exhibition

22 hours ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion

1 day ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

1 day ago

Monorail to Disappear From Moscow's Skies

2 days ago

Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

2 days ago

Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions

19 hours ago

Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

21 hours ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

22 hours ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

1 day ago
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

2 days ago
With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time ...

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

1 day ago
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his ...
From our partners
Opera in Palace. Every Thursday from May 18th till September 14th
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

A Man From Podolsk

Writer and poet Dmitry Danilov’s first play as staged by Mikhail Ugarov and Igor Stam at Teatr.doc

Wed. May. 31 Wed. May. 31
Teatr.doc
07:00 p.m.

Moscow police station turns into a home of intellectuals, where physical tortures are replaced by confusing philosophical questions. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time to get out and make the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air

Hong Kong at the Holiday Inn Sokolniki continues the culinary syncretism of its namesake, drawing on ...

Most Read

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

News and Openings

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+