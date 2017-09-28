Russia
Russian Officials Ban Dogs Barking at Night

Sep 28, 2017 — 12:33
— Update: 12:33

Russian Officials Ban Dogs Barking at Night

Sep 28, 2017 — 12:33
— Update: 12:33
Lianne Viau / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Dogs and cats are banned from barking and meowing late at night in the Siberian region of Novosibirsk, the Interfax-Sibir news agency reported Thursday.

The region is currently under an ordinance banning noise in apartment buildings. Violations carry a 3,000-ruble ($51.4) fine for individuals and 5,000 rubles for officials.

The Novosibirsk legislative assembly voted 54-3 in favor of amending the noise-observance law to include dog and cat owners, Interfax-Sibir reported on Thursday.

Novosibirsk region's new legislation requires pet owners to suppress barking, howling and meowing, actions that constitute a public nuisance.

“Oinking, crowing and quacking are allowed,” the amendment’s author Yevgeny Smyshlyayev was quoted by Interfax-Sibir as saying.

