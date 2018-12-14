News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 14 2018 - 10:12
By Reuters

No Trump-Putin Meeting While Russia Holds Ukraine Ships, Bolton Says

John Bolton / Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

There will be no meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin while Russia still holds Ukrainian ships and sailors seized near Crimea, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Thursday.

"I don’t see circumstances in the foreseeable future where such a meeting could take place until the ships and the crews are released," Bolton told reporters at a Washington think tank.

Read More
'Pain Will Grow' Over Detained Ukrainian Sailors, U.S. Warns Russia

Russia seized three Ukrainian navy vessels and their combined crew of 24 last month off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea and accused them of illegally entering Russian waters.

Ukraine has said Russia captured the two small gunboats and one tugboat illegally and accused Moscow of military aggression.

Two Ukrainian navy captains being held in a Russian jail have refused to provide testimony because they consider themselves prisoners of war, their lawyers said.

Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral
News
Nov. 15 2018
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral
Kremlin Allocates Money for Legal Fees of Russians Tried in U.S.
News
Nov. 19 2018
Kremlin Allocates Money for Legal Fees of Russians Tried in U.S.


Latest news

Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters
Meanwhile…
Dec. 14 2018
Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters
Russian Hospital Torched After Anti-Corruption Investigation
News
Dec. 14 2018
Russian Hospital Torched After Anti-Corruption Investigation
Russia Unexpectedly Hikes Interest Rate as Inflation Risks Mount
News
Dec. 14 2018
Russia Unexpectedly Hikes Interest Rate as Inflation Risks Mount
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Meanwhile…

Ex-Science Teachers Busted in Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab in Russia

News

U.S. Rules Out Military Response to Russia-Ukraine Naval Escalation, Official Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter