No Signs of Terrorist Attack Aboard Russian Tu-154 Plane – Russian Security Services

The investigation into Sunday's Tu-154 plane crash has found no signs of a terrorist attack so far, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement to the Interfax news agency Monday.

The main scenarios under investigation now include a foreign object getting sucked into the engine, low-quality fuel causing engine malfunction, pilot error, and technical failure, the statement said.

“Currently no evidence or information proving the possibility of a terrorist attack...have been uncovered,” the FSB spokesperson said. The FSB added that witnesses to the plane crash and a video from a car's dashboard camera have been found.

Earlier on Monday, Russian news agencies reported that some of bodies recovered from the crash site were wearing lifejackets. The reports quoted witnesses who saw the bodies being transported, as well as anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.