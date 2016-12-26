Russia
8 hours ago Top Rosneft Exec Found Dead in Moscow
8 hours ago Mob of Russian Children Swarms Santa Clauses From Coca-Cola's 'Christmas Caravan'
9 hours ago Russian Supreme Court Overturns Acquittal of Far East 'Partisans'
The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed
The Time She Didn't Come Back Alive
Top Rosneft Exec Found Dead in Moscow
Russian Supreme Court Overturns Acquittal of Far East 'Partisans'
8 hours ago Top Rosneft Exec Found Dead in Moscow
8 hours ago Mob of Russian Children Swarms Santa Clauses From Coca-Cola's 'Christmas Caravan'
9 hours ago Russian Supreme Court Overturns Acquittal of Far East 'Partisans'

No Signs of Terrorist Attack Aboard Russian Tu-154 Plane – Russian Security Services

Dec 26, 2016 — 15:54
— Update: 16:34

No Signs of Terrorist Attack Aboard Russian Tu-154 Plane – Russian Security Services

Dec 26, 2016 — 15:54
— Update: 16:34
Soldiers carry supplies at a pier in Sochi, Russia, Dec. 26, 2016. Viktor Klyushin / AP

The investigation into Sunday's Tu-154 plane crash has found no signs of a terrorist attack so far, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement to the Interfax news agency Monday.

The main scenarios under investigation now include a foreign object getting sucked into the engine, low-quality fuel causing engine malfunction, pilot error, and technical failure, the statement said.

“Currently no evidence or information proving the possibility of a terrorist attack...have been uncovered,” the FSB spokesperson said. The FSB added that witnesses to the plane crash and a video from a car's dashboard camera have been found.

Earlier on Monday, Russian news agencies reported that some of bodies recovered from the crash site were wearing lifejackets. The reports quoted witnesses who saw the bodies being transported, as well as anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta Glinka, known to millions of Russians more simply — Doctor Liza.

Top Rosneft Exec Found Dead in Moscow

Mob of Russian Children Swarms Santa Clauses From Coca-Cola's ‘Christmas Caravan’

Russian Supreme Court Overturns Acquittal of Far East 'Partisans'

8 hours ago

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. The Moscow Times reviews the most notorious cases.

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. The Moscow Times reviews the most notorious cases.

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. The Moscow Times reviews the most notorious cases.

Top Rosneft Exec Found Dead in Moscow

Mob of Russian Children Swarms Santa Clauses From Coca-Cola's ‘Christmas Caravan’

Russian Supreme Court Overturns Acquittal of Far East 'Partisans'

Russia Suspends Sale of Non-Food Products Containing Alcohol

Kremlin 'Aiming for 70% Victory' in 2018 Presidential Election

Technical Failure or Pilot Error: Most Likely Causes of Black Sea Plane Crash

Russia Suspends Sale of Non-Food Products Containing Alcohol

Kremlin 'Aiming for 70% Victory' in 2018 Presidential Election

Technical Failure or Pilot Error: Most Likely Causes of Black Sea Plane Crash

