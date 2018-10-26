No Reason to Doubt Saudi Statements on Khashoggi Murder, Kremlin Says
Zuma / TASS
Russia has no reason to doubt the statements of the Saudi king and crown prince that the royal family was not involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"No one should have any reasons not to believe them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call on Friday, adding that the Kremlin welcomed the investigation into the murder.
Latest news
News
Oct. 26 2018
News
Oct. 26 2018
Meanwhile…
Oct. 26 2018