News
Oct. 26 2018 - 12:10
By Reuters

No Reason to Doubt Saudi Statements on Khashoggi Murder, Kremlin Says

Zuma / TASS

Russia has no reason to doubt the statements of the Saudi king and crown prince that the royal family was not involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"No one should have any reasons not to believe them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call on Friday, adding that the Kremlin welcomed the investigation into the murder.

By Reuters

