No Quick Fix for Ties With U.S. Under Trump, Russian Foreign Affairs Chief Warns

One of Russia's top foreign affairs experts has dismissed any "quick fix” of Russian-U.S. relations under U.S President-elect Donald Trump.

Leonid Slutsky, the head of Russia's State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs, urged the Kremlin to wait until the Trump administration was firmly in place before making any steps to mend ties.

"The men and women which Trump has put forward for key posts are holding on to the same rather rigid positions on issues and on anti-Russian sanctions, and the Crimea, as well as the situation in Ukraine and Syria,” Slutsky wrote in Russian tabloid Izvestia on Friday. “Even Rex Tillerson, a man who has been awarded the Russian Order of Friendship, has made some markedly unfriendly remarks about Russia.”