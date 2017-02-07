No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

The Kremlin will not privatize Russian Railways within the next three years, a top government official has claimed.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, head of the government’s transport and communications commission, said that the railways would not be privatized before then end of 2019.

The Russian government could instead sell off a small share in the state-owned enterprise, Shuvalov told the Izvestia newspaper. The Kremlin is currently Russian Railways sole shareholder.