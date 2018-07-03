No More Drinking for Russians After World Cup
The open-air drinking party in Russia will end as soon as the World Cup comes to a close, a blogger was told by police officers in Moscow.
In an encounter filmed and shared on Twitter, a Russian blogger was told by the police that locals will no longer be able to drink after the tournament, which has seen law enforcement officials turn a blind eye to violations of the public drinking ban.
In a video widely shared on social media, the blogger is filmed with a beer in hand asking police officers on Moscow’s famous Nikolskaya Ulitsa: “When the World Cup ends, will it be possible to continue drinking beer outside?”
“Are you Russian?” they ask, before adding: “If you are, then you won’t be able to.”
