News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 26 2018 - 14:12

No ‘Gay Propaganda’ Found in Schoolchildren’s Art, Police Say

Ura.ru

Police found no violations of Russia’s gay propaganda laws in confiscated children’s drawings from a school art exhibition after parents complained that they depicted same-sex couples.

Russia outlawed “homosexual propaganda” among minors in 2013, a move that allowed courts to ban gay pride events and led to a surge in anti-LGBT sentiment. In November, police in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg seized 17 drawings for inspection into gay propaganda.

The Yekaterinburg branch of the Interior Ministry ruled that there were “no elements of a crime,” Interfax reported Wednesday.

Read More
Four out of Five Russians Find Gay Sex 'Reprehensible' — Poll

Photographs of the drawings submitted by fifth- to 11th-graders for an art contest marking the International Day of Tolerance divided observers into two camps.

The local news website ura.ru claimed the silhouettes of a female couple, a male couple and a mixed couple portrayed “gays and lesbians.” Some regional authorities had said the accusers saw gay propaganda that “wasn’t there.”

“The pictures reflect human values: friendship, respect, mutual understanding and acceptance of other people’s values and attitudes,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told ura.ru at the time.

“Some works depict a rainbow,” the spokesperson added. “[It is] a symbol of purity, childhood and friendship, embodying the unity of different nationalities.”

UN Passes Resolution Criticizing Crimea Militarization, Russia Expresses Regret
News
Dec. 18 2018
UN Passes Resolution Criticizing Crimea Militarization, Russia Expresses Regret


Latest news

Russian Blogger Critical of Authorities Jailed for Six Years
News
Dec. 26 2018
Russian Blogger Critical of Authorities Jailed for Six Years
Russia Warns U.S. Against Interfering in Saudi Royal Succession
News
Dec. 26 2018
Russia Warns U.S. Against Interfering in Saudi Royal Succession
Putin Says Russia Is Ready to Deploy New Hypersonic Nuclear Missiles
News
Dec. 26 2018
Putin Says Russia Is Ready to Deploy New Hypersonic Nuclear Missiles

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

News

Dagestan Cancels K-Pop Supergroup BTS’ ‘Gay’ Movie

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

News

Senator Wants ‘Browder List’ of Foreigners Who Bad-Mouth Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter