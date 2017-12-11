Nizhny Novgorod Tops Priciest World Cup Accommodation Ranking

Nizhny Novgorod will be the priciest World Cup host city to stay in, according to a new ranking of expensive accommodation in Russia next year.

One night in the city on the Volga, which will host matches during the group stages through to the quarter-finals will cost an average of 3,711 rubles ($63) next year, according to the St. Petersburg tourism committee.

During the group stage, Nizhny Novgorod will host Argentina, Croatia, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Sweden, South Korea, England and Panama.

Moscow was the second most expensive, according to the ranking, with one night in the capital costing an average 3,459 rubles per night ($58). Kaliningrad was third at 2,927 rubles ($49).

Samara, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan and Yekaterinburg ranked in the middle of the list, while the cheapest city to stay in was Saransk at 1,550 rubles ($26), followed by Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don.