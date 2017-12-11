News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Nationalists Attack Metro Passengers in St. Petersburg, Yelling ‘This Car is for Whites’
10 hours ago A Quarter of Russians Pay Bribes, Anonymous Survey Says
12 hours ago FIFA to Test Russian Soccer Team for Suspected Doping
Business
Russia Said to Be Ready to Sign Pact on Resuming Cairo Flights
Business
Putin, Sisi Set to Finalize $30 Billion Nuclear Deal, Boost Ties
Business
Cyber Heist Linked to Russians Targets Banks From Moscow to Utah
Business
Russian Businessmen Who Accepted State Support Risk U.S. Sanctions
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Nizhny Novgorod Tops Priciest World Cup Accommodation Ranking

Dec 11, 2017 — 11:44
— Update: 12:05

Nizhny Novgorod Tops Priciest World Cup Accommodation Ranking

Dec 11, 2017 — 11:44
— Update: 12:05
Andrei Mindryukov / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Nizhny Novgorod will be the priciest World Cup host city to stay in, according to a new ranking of expensive accommodation in Russia next year.

One night in the city on the Volga, which will host matches during the group stages through to the quarter-finals will cost an average of 3,711 rubles ($63) next year, according to the St. Petersburg tourism committee.

During the group stage, Nizhny Novgorod will host Argentina, Croatia, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Sweden, South Korea, England and Panama.

Moscow was the second most expensive, according to the ranking, with one night in the capital costing an average 3,459 rubles per night ($58). Kaliningrad was third at 2,927 rubles ($49).

Samara, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan and Yekaterinburg ranked in the middle of the list, while the cheapest city to stay in was Saransk at 1,550 rubles ($26), followed by Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don.

Read more: Airline Fees to Russian Host Cities Sky-Rocket Ahead of World Cup

Although the average price of accommodation is well below $100 for all of the host cities, the St. Petersburg Tourism Committee cautioned that hoteliers and real estate owners expect to see prices increase between 50 and 100 percent during the World Cup.

Related
News
Students Won’t Be Evicted During World Cup, Russian Officials Say
News
Second Phase of 2018 World Cup Ticket Sales to Launch Nov. 16
News
Russia Is the Worst Ranked Squad at Its Own World Cup
News
Airline Fees to Russian Host Cities Sky-Rocket Ahead of World Cup
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+