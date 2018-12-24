Nine Workers Die in Mine Fire in Russia

Rescuers have found nine dead construction workers following a mine fire in the Urals region of Perm.

The workers were trapped underground by smoke after a fire broke out in the mine in Solikamsk, some 1,500 km northeast of Moscow, on Saturday morning. The mine is operated by potash maker Uralkali.

The fire, which broke out in a section of the mine that was under construction, has yet to be fully extinguished, Interfax reported.