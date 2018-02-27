Nigerian Student Hospitalized After Knife Attack in Southern Russia

A student from Nigeria has been hospitalized in southern Russia after a knife-wielding assailant stabbed him in the neck.

Racially motivated violence has been a sore subject for Russia despite indications that aggression toward Africans in the country has been decreasing. At least 57 acts of violence against black people were registered in Russia in 2010-2016, according to a tally of hate crimes by Russia's SOVA Center for Information and Analysis.