News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Thousands took to the streets in a nationwide demonstration on Sunday against a government plan to solve the unfolding trash crisis by sending waste to surrounding regions.

Putin said Russia will start work on creating new missiles, including hypersonic ones, and told ministers not to initiate disarmament talks with Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was suspending its involvement in the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, less than one day after a similar move by the United States.

Thousands Protest Against Moscow’s Plan to Dump Its Trash in Russian Regions

The “Russia is Not a Dump” protest took place in 26 Russian regions, with the highest turnout recorded in Arkhangelsk, 1,200 kilometers north of Moscow. In the capital, hundreds protested in the Tagangka district and individual pickets were held in front of the State Duma building and Pushkin Square.

Crab ‘n’ run

Russia detained a Japanese crab-fishing boat with 10 crew members for alleged illegal fishing in Russia’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

The Japanese consulate in the port city of Vladivostok reportedly said the Nishino Maru No. 68 boat was taken to Nakhodka some 90 kilometers further east.

Sea traffic

Cape Verde police have reportedly detained 11 Russian sailors for the suspected smuggling of more than nine metric tons of cocaine.

State news agencies said the ESER ship, sailing under Panama's flag, was heading to Tangier in Morocco from Panama. It was detained after it stopped at Porto Praia following the death of a crew member, RIA Novosti said.

Stripped medals

The court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) handed doping bans to 12 Russian track and field athletes, including London 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov.

CAS said the 12 athletes "participated in and/or benefited from anabolic steroid doping programs and benefited from specific protective methods.” The athletes can appeal their cases to a separate division of CAS, and Russian officials said they were awaiting CAS's full decision in the cases before deciding on any action.

Fatal ride

Seven people, including four children, died and more than 30 were injured in a bus accident near the city of Kaluga, some 200 kilometers south of Moscow.

According to Smolensk regional administration, the bus with the children was on its way from Smolensk region to a local dancing contest in Kaluga.

End of an era

Authorities opened a probe into the death of one of Russia’s first famous rappers, Kirill “Detsl” Tomatsky – the poster child of Russia’s MTV generation.

Detsl reportedly died from a heart attack after a performance in Izhevsk, the capital of Russia’s republic of Udmurtia, some 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

Includes reporting from Reuters.