News

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty signing by the U.S.S.R., U.S. and Great Britain, June 12, 1968. Alexei Stuzhin, Valentin Cheredintsev / TASS

Nuclear exit President Donald Trump said Washington would pull out of a Cold-War era treaty that eliminated short and intermediate-range nuclear weapons from Europe because Russia was violating the pact, triggering a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that a unilateral U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty was "very dangerous" and could prompt a "military-technical" retaliation. Gorbachev’s rebuke Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the nuclear treaty with U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1987, called Washington’s planned decision to withdraw “unacceptable” and “a narrow-minded” decision.

Read More Russia Warns of Retaliation After Trump Says U.S. Is Exiting Nuclear Treaty

He said the move would “undermine all the efforts made by the leaders of the U.S.S.R. and the U.S. itself to reach nuclear disarmament.” "Do they really not understand in Washington what this could lead to?" he added. Elections interference The U.S. government on Friday charged a Russian national with playing a key financial role in a Kremlin-backed plan to conduct "information warfare" against the United States, including ongoing attempts to influence next month's congressional elections. Yelena Khusyaynova, 44, became the first person charged with a crime for attempting to interfere in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, according to a government official with knowledge of the investigation.

Read More Russian Charged With Conspiring to Interfere in U.S. Midterm Elections