News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Agent of influence

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina met two senior U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury Department officials in 2015, according to think-tank documents that suggest she sought to cultivate high-powered connections with American political leaders and special interest groups.

Meanwhile, the FBI released documents related to the surveillance of former Trump presidential campaign adviser Carter Page. In October 2016, the reports noted “the FBI believes that Page has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian Government.”

Asset recovery

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart that Butina had been detained on “fabricated charges” and should be released.

On a phone call aimed at improving bilateral relations in the wake of the recent U.S.-Russia summit in Helsinki, Lavrov told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Butina’s arrest in the U.S. last week was unacceptable.

Pension promises

President Vladimir Putin announced Friday he will review government plans to raise the retirement age, a sign he may soften the unpopular reform, Reuters reported. The legislation, sponsored by Putin’s government, would balance state finances but has caused historic dips in the president’s popularity.

“There is no final decision,” said Putin during a visit to Kaliningrad. “I will need to hear all opinions and points of view on this issue.”

Missile treason

An employee of Russia’s leading space research lab has been arrested on charges of state treason after a suspected leak of hypersonic missile secrets to the West. The arrest of Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIImash) researcher Viktor Kudryavtsev, 74, was confirmed in Russian media on Sunday. Dmitry Payson, the former head of research at the United Rocket and Space Corporation, will be a witness, Interfax reported.

Meanwhile, the names of espionage suspects will no longer be publicly available in Moscow’s court database because they will be classified as top secret, the state-run TASS news agency reported.